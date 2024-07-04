Maersk builds new wind mill installation ship in Singapore

Maersk Offshore Wind is a new company created by A.P. Moller Holding that will provide installation services to the offshore wind sector, using the Maersk offshore wind installation vessel (Maersk WIV) concept. The company will employ 40 people and be based in Denmark.

The first Maersk WIV concept vessel will be built in Singapore by Seatrium. Seatrium is the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine formed in 2023. It should be delivered in mid-2025 and will head to the US east coast to install Empire Offshore Wind, which is owned by Equinor.

Maersk Offshore Wind expect to be able to cut typical installation times by about 30%. The Maersk WIV vessel has been developed to be permanently stationed at the wind farm to perform successive installations, while purpose-built tugs and barges bring in wind turbine components from the load-out port.

Source: Offshore-Mag.com