Singaporean, South Korean and Japanese citizens no longer need to apply for work permit to work in the Czech Republic. The three Asian countries were on a list of nine countries – incl. Australia and New Zealand – that the Czech Republic invites to come and work in the country.

However, the citizens from these and all other countries still need to apply for residence permit, if they take up the invitation.

The Czech Republic became a member state of the European Union on 1 May 2004.