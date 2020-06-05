Get export advice from a Danish ambassador on 11 June

The Foreign Ministry of Denmark are hosting a live event on 11 June 2020, where you can ask questions and get advice from Danish ambassadors in Sweden, Singapore, the UK and the General Consul in New York.

The focus of the event is ‘How to get Danish export back on track?’.

The event will touch on subjects such as ‘which opportunities for export does the different industries offer, now that the world is slowly reopening’, among other subjects.

The event is hosted on the Danish Foreign Ministry’s Facebook page where they will start a ‘live’ on 11 June. The event will start at 13 UTC and will last till around 14 UTC.

If you are interested, you can hit the ‘participate’ button on the event-page here.