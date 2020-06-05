Next online maritime discussion for young professionals starts on 5 June

The Norwegian embassy Singapore announced on upcoming maritime online event on 3 June 2020. The statement said:

The Norwegian young professional community in Singapore is closely linked to the maritime industry. The next online gathering will be on 5 June 2020 with the topic of “GLOBAL YOUNG SHIPPING FORUM: WHAT NOW?”

The forum involves youth shipping organizations from 13 countries – including Young ship Singapore ,Young Professionals In Shipping Network Shangha, Beijing, Hong Kong and more.The topic of discussion will be on the current status of shipping industry, the global challenges faced by young shipping professionals, and the future ahead.

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of the dialogue and to participate in the comprehensive Q&A.The event is hosted by Navigator Shipping Consultant,

starting at 4-6pm Greek time.

Register free of charge at the following link.