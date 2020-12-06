Good turnout at Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangkok

Visitors poured throughout the day into the Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangkok which took place Sunday 6 December 2020. The event filled up the whole 19th floor of the Gaysorn Tower and by the middle of the afternoon, the bazaar was packed with shoppers – not only Scandinavian but of all kind of expat nationalities.

The most Christmassy of the event was the food, with aebleskiver and smoerrebroed and hotdogs going like hot cakes. Gloegg as well, of course. Every five minutes, there would be an announcement of a new winner in the lottery, which was also very popular.

The bazaaar was opened by the Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard, together with representatives of the Danish Women’s Network and the Danish Vicar in Thailand, Christa Lund Herum.

Below enjoy some photos from the many booths selling a wide variety of goods.