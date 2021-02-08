Helsinki Business Hub partner up with CapitaLand in developing Singapore’s Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab

Helsinki Business Hub (HBH), the international trade and investment promotion agency for the capital of Finland, Helsinki, partnered on 5 February 2021 with the Singapore’s Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab led by CapitaLand, one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, to connect Finnish companies with industry partners in Singapore to co-develop and pilot smart cities solutions.

HBH’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Miska Hakala said: “Both Singapore and Finland have a wealth of experts and technological advancements in the urban environment sector. By joining hands to bring together our expertise and knowledge to co-create and trial new concepts and solutions in such a vibrant living lab in Singapore, we can enable companies from both countries to tap unique opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation.”

“We can also help build an ecosystem of global resources and talent to originate exceptional products and solutions that may be commercially scalable to grow new revenue streams and open up new employment trajectories to boost development of talent and intellectual properties.”

Mr Hakala added that HBH is committed to help Singapore or any other foreign firms introduced in the Lab to set up, grow and develop their business in Helsinki. In addition, HBH will serve as a gateway to facilitate companies from Singapore and Asia to expand in Europe.

