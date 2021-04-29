First Danish F-35s land at Luke AFB for training with allies

Royal Danish Air Force pilots delivered 26 April 2021 the first two RDAF F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to Luke Air Force Base, April 13, 2021, in preparation of pilot training.

The aircrafts, assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron will eventually be joined by five other Danish F-35s for use in the F-35 training program. According to the U.S. State Department, as stalwart NATO allies, the United States and Denmark cooperate extensively to promote peace and stability internationally, according to Air Education and Training Command‘s report.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matt “HAIL” Cisar, 308th FS commander said “Today is a historical day for the partnership of the U.S. and Denmark. We’ve been preparing for the first Danish jets for years. Now that they’re here, we’re excited to train our first Danish fighter pilots.”

Pilots from all around the world participate in the F-35 training program. Royal Danish Air Force Lt. Col. Nick “KIN” Hansen, 308th FS senior national representative, mentions the importance of building relationships between allied countries.

KIN said “We have to be able to operate together with different nations in the fifth generation Air Force. When we have to go in to fight war together, we find comfort knowing we’ve gone through training from the same place.”

Luke is currently training fighter pilots from many countries such as Italy, Netherlands, Norway, and Singapore.

“It’s truly remarkable to come into a fighter squadron in which a U.S. pilot might fly a Danish jet alongside a Dutch pilot flying a U.S. jet,” said Cisar. “It shows all the work that’s gone into the F-35 program, the partnerships and how much we rely on each other to get the mission done.”

The F-35 training program is designed to integrate pilots, foreign and domestic, into a common set of tactics and advanced technologies enabling them to execute the mission as one unit.

Source and photo courtesy from Air Education and Training Commands / Photographer U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler.