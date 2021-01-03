Helsinki Times launches new Chinese language edition

Helsinki Times will from now on be published in Chinese language in addition to English. The new edition launched 1 January 2021 has been in the planning for more than a year but was delayed due to the global pandemic. China was one of the top five countries of origin of tourism to Finland with a 15% increase in 2019 and the target group for the Chinese edition of Helsinki Times are people interested in Finland and Finish news. Expats, investors, migrants and tourists.

Alexis Kouros, Editor in Chief of The Helsinki Times says, “Our mission has been to inform the non-Finnish speakers globally and locally on news about Finland. English language serves that purpose well, but has its limits. Mandarin Chinese is the world’s most spoken language with 1.1 billion speakers.

Alexis Kouros says the number of Chinese tourists visiting Finland is certainly going to increase after the pandemic is over and that Chinese tourists soon will be the largest language group visiting Finland. The signing of the EU-China trade agreement will also bring more investor interest to the EU and Finland from China. The number of students and immigrants from China is steadily increasing as well.

The Chinese edition of Helsinki Times is launched in collaboration with JimmyQ ltd. JimmyQ has several news articles about Finland in Chinese on the social media platform WeChat with thousands of readers and the WeChat channel will officially be rebranded as Helsinki Times.

Helsinki Times is the first and only independent English language newspaper publishing news about and from Finland. Established in early 2007 with a weekly newspaper in print and daily updates of news online. The print edition was discontinued in 2015 but the online edition has continued serving the international community interested in Finland and Helsinki Times has over 370k readers per month.

The Chinese edition of the Helsinki Times can be read here