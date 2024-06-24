Increasing amount of Filipino immigrants in Lolland Denmark

The amount of Asian immigrants to Lolland in Denmark is rising according to the municipality’s latest population count. Most immigrants came from the Philippines, but many also came from India.

The increase of immigrants from Asia in 2023 has been remarkable when comparing to the previous years from 2007 to 2023. In 2023 a total of 38 Filipinos came to Lolland, compared to 18 Indian immigrants and 16 immigrants from Ukraine.

On Saturday the 22 June the Filipinos on Lolland celebrated the Philippines’ independence day in Rødbyhallen. It was hosted by the Filipino Association Lolland Falster and it was celebrated the traditional way.

Many of the new Filipino families on Lolland came to Denmark because of the construction of the Fehmarn belt.

Source: tv2