New funding found for child explotation study

The Young and Resilient Research Centre has in partnerships with Save the Childen Hong Kong recieved $198,600 from the Tech Coalition Safe Online Fund. This money will be the stepping stone for the Young and Resilient Research Centre to begin on a new project which involve both Asian and Nordic countires.

The project will aim to deepen the understanding of how children from diverse backgrounds recognize, experience and responds to online grooming and solicitation that might result in them falling victim to online sexual exploitation and abuse.

The study will have the insights from 660 participants from six countries: Finland, Cambodia, the Philippines, Columbia, South Africa and Kenya. The particpants will be between 9 and 16 years old.

The research findings will afterwards help tech companies on how to implement effective policies to prevent and respond to online child grooming.

Source: Young & Resilient Research Centre