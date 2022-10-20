Indonesia bans medicinal syrup products linked to child deaths

The Indonesian Health Minister announced Thursday, 20 October 2022 that some medicinal syrup products, which are now banned in Indonesia, contain ingredients like diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, linked to fatal acute kidney injury (AKI) in children.

“Some syrups that were used by AKI child patients under five were proven to contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol that were not supposed to be there, or of very little amount,” the Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

The syrup was investigated to be the cause for child deaths in the west country of Africa, Gambia, India, and Indonesia.

More than twenty children were killed by the cough syrups in Jakarta, Indonesia this year, reported Tuoitrenews.

On Saturday 15 October 2022, the food and drug regulator BPOM announced that Indonesia is to temporarily ban medicinal syrups.

“To provide protection to the public, BPOM has set a requirement at the time of registration that all medicinal syrup products for children and adults are not allowed to use diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG),” the regulator said in a statement.

