EUROCHAM Malaysia hosted biomonthly Healthcare Sector Comittee

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced to have organized the bimonthly Healthcare Sector Committee on 5 October 2022 and reports the meeting saw attendance of pioneers within the Malaysian healthcare sector.

Dr. Emil Azril Bahari Mohd Noor, general manager of Government Affairs & Market Access, ASEAN at B. Braun Group was appointed Head of the Healthcare Sector Committee.

Further, the event included a discussion on foreign equity partnership.

EUROCHAM said the meeting was productive and expresses gratitude for the Committee members participating with comments and inputs. It appreciates the contribution and cooperation and look forward to continuing its engagement with the Healthcare Sector Committee.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy