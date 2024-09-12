Indonesia implements ban in Bali to curb tourism

The Indonesian government plans to ban the construction of new hotels, villas, and nightclubs in Bali amid concerns over over-tourism, according to Hermin Esti, a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs, in a statement to Reuters.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reform tourism on the island, aiming to improve tourism quality while preserving local culture and jobs.

Although an exact timeline has not been set, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan mentioned to Detik that the ban could last up to 10 years.

Since covid-19 restrictions were lifted, tourism in Bali has surged, with 2.9 million people visiting the island via its airport in the first half of 2024.

“We must avoid a situation like Barcelona, where tourists become public enemies,” Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno warned last month while saying the South of Bali is close to over-tourism.