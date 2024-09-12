The Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, Philippines, is causing significant travel disruptions as its eruption threat escalates. As alarms were raised by experts, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has warned of a potential major eruption following a drastic rise in sulfur dioxide emissions. Nearly 300 residents from nearby villages were evacuated due to hazardous gas emissions. Tourist attractions have been closed, and local authorities have set up temporary shelters for those affected.

The eruption threat impacts the Philippines’ tourism industry, which had been on an upward trajectory. In July 2024, the country saw a 1.77% increase in visitors. Now, with over 300 volcanic quakes reported, travel plans are in flux.

For Scandinavian travelers, the scenic Kanlaon, known for its hiking trails and eco-tourism, is currently off-limits. Tourists are advised to monitor updates and follow safety protocols. Local businesses, heavily reliant on tourism, are facing economic challenges due to the disruption. As the situation develops, ensuring safety remains the top priority.