Danish National Liaison Office in Thailand closes as Carsten Andersen departs

by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

The Danish National Liaison Office (NLO) in Thailand has officially closed, marking the end of Denmark’s long-standing police presence in the country. The office, which had supported efforts against corruption, crime, and terrorism since the mid-1990s, was relocated to the Danish Embassy in Bangkok in September 2020. However, less than four years later, it has now shut down as the Danish National Police have decided to reallocate resources.

The Danish Embassy in Thailand has bid farewell to Carsten Andersen, Police Deputy Chief of the Nordic Liaison Office in Bangkok, and Ms. Nuntiya Worapratheep. After four years in Thailand, Andersen now returns to Denmark. The embassy expressed gratitude to both Andersen and Nuntiya for their dedicated service.

