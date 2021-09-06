Introducing Finland’s new Honorary Consul to Cambodia Timo Järvinen

In a recent press release, Finland’s Foreign Ministry recently introduced Finland’s new Honorary Consul Timo Järvinen who was appointed as the first Honorary Consul of Finland to Phnom Penh, with jurisdiction over Cambodia in December 2020. The functions of the Honorary Consulate in Phnom Penh began in early 2021.

Finland’s Foreign Ministry writes that Mr. Järvinen acts as the CEO of his company FM-International Finnmap-Cambodia Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2017 and Mr. Järvinen has worked for years with Finnmap in different tasks, e.g. surveying and development projects. In addition to long-term business experience, Järvinen also has broad experience in the field of development cooperation, e.g. Mekong River Commission projects.

Moreover, the Ministry asked Honorary Consul Timo Järvinen the following questions to get to know him a little more:

1. How did you start as an Honorary Consul of Finland?

I received an inquiry of my willingness to be an honorary consul from Ambassador Satu Suikkari-Kleven sometime before my appointment. We met with the ambassador here in Phnom Penh and later at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok before a final decision was made.

2. What is the best thing about your work as an Honorary Consul?

The opportunity to be part of the Finnish representation network and helping Finnish companies here in Cambodia and companies that want to come here. In general, I like new challenges.

3. What is Finland known for in your region?

Unfortunately, Finland has been and still is quite unknown here. Perhaps the younger generation knows Finland best from Nokia. In addition, Finland’s visibility has been increased through a countrywide land registry system built here through Finnish development cooperation, which has enabled people to have genuine ownership of their land.

4. Which topic related to Finland do you think deserves more attention in your area?

In general, everything. Knowledge of Finland is quite limited here.

5. What do you wish people in your area would know about Finland?

As much as possible, all sorts of things. From educational opportunities to industrial innovations and tourism opportunities in the pure nature of Finland.

6. What does your region have to offer to Finnish people and Finnish companies?

For Finnish travelers, Cambodia offers friendly people, incredible historical experiences at its destinations in the Angkor Archelogial Park area. In addition, the country has both jungle and fine sandy beaches. Not to forget recent history; museums about the Khmer Rouge regime are truly moving experiences. Cambodia is currently one of the fastest developing countries in Southeast Asia and offers a wide range of opportunities for Finnish companies from energy production to agriculture.

7. Which Finnish expression do you like the most?

“Asioilla on tapana järjestyä” – “Things tend to sort themselves out”.

Honorary Consul Timo Järvinen