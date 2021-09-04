Finland has opened up an Honorary Consulate in Phnom Penh 

There have been some changes in the consular services for Finnish citizens in Cambodia and on 1 September 2021, Finland opened up a new Honorary Consulate in Phnom Penh, according to this announcement.

The consular district of Finland’s first Honorary Consul in Phnom Penh, Mr. Timo Järvinen, covers the entire Cambodia. The Honorary Consulate functions under supervision and in close cooperation with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok.

As of 1 September, the Honorary Consulate offers a range of consular services. Furthermore, the consular services offered previously by the Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh to Finnish citizens will be handled at the Honorary Consulate.

The consular services offered by the Honorary Consulate are:

Advice and guidance for distressed Finnish citizens and foreigners permanently residing in Finland who is temporarily abroad



The following notarial services: Attestation of signatures of private individuals Certification of copies Provision of certificate of life



The Honorary Consulate cannot:

Legalize documents

Issue certificates on the contents of documents or translate documents

Receive passport applications

Handle visa or residence permit matters

Serve as attorneys in judicial proceedings or as legal advisers

The customer visits of the Honorary Consulate are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by email or mobile.

Contact information: https://finlandabroad.fi/web/khm/honorary-consulates

In legalization, passport and residence permit matters, please contact the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, https://finlandabroad.fi/web/khm/mission.

The German Embassy in Phnom Penh is representing Finland in Schengen visa matters, however, for the time being, the Schengen representation is suspended due to the worldwide covid-19 pandemic.