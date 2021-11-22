Join the second edition of the EuroCham Cambodia CSR Awards Ceremony on 23 November 2021, to felicitate EuroCham’s nominees and winners for their outstanding contributions to society and the environment through their CSR initiatives.

More about the event, EuroCham Cambodia writes:

Under the high patronage of His Excellency Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, this exclusive night will highlight the Corporate Social Responsibility achievements of the 23 nominees and present 5 awards to the winners, as well as special recognition awards for SMEs and Youth Ambassadors. These awards are aimed to showcase and recognize organizations that have made significant contributions to the CSR and sustainability communities in Cambodia.

This award ceremony will be presided over by His Excellency Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, European Union Ambassador to Cambodia, and Mr. Tassilo Brinzer, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra on EuroCham’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Make sure to register online to receive our latest updates about the ceremony and broadcast link.

