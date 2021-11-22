Ambassador Marina Berg: Swedish travelers eager to return to Bali

European travelers are eager to return to the Indonesian island of Bali but only time will tell if the current entry restrictions prevent them from doing so, said Swedish Ambassador Marina Berg on 18 November in Kuta, the Bali Sun writes.

“Many potential international visitors from Europe, including Sweden are enthusiastic about returning to Bali and believe it’s safe to visit,” the Ambassador said.

While pointing to the relationship between Sweden and Indonesia which have been established as both countries have been promoting their tourism sectors to each other, the Ambassador said, “We have several collaborations in our tourism and education sectors as a lot of Indonesian students study abroad in Sweden. According to information that I have received, a large number of Swedes want to visit the island, especially backpackers.”

Moreover, according to the Ambassador, the island of Bali has offered a safe environment for international visitors as the Covid-19 transmission on the island has been properly handled in the last several months with a positivity rate of only 5 percent.

So far Bali has prepared several entry requirements including vaccine requirements, Covid-19 testing, quarantine measures together with the new Clean Health Safety Environment (CHSE) implementation as an effort to prevent Covid-19 transmission while reopening to international tourists.