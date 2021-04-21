Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra features music from Denmark

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s Family Fun Day Concert: Let’s tour the world: II on 24 April in Kuala Lumpur will take the audience on a voyage around the world, performing music from various countries including Denmark, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Malaysia.

The concert will be led by Gerard Salonga, MPO’s Resident Conductor and it is a sequel from the MPO’s 2019 Let’s Tour the World!

In the musical adventure, the orchestra will start their voyage in Denmark performing Nielsen’s Maskarade Overture which is widely considered as Denmark’s national opera. Next, the audience will visit Australia and discover Stanhope’s Jet-Stream, a popular orchestral fanfare that is bold and bright as its musical ideas flow energetically throughout.

After that, the MPO will travel to Indonesia to enjoy Sculthorpe’s Music for Bali, a piece inspired by the song Tabuh-Tabuhan, full of Balinese gamelan elements. Continuing the journey, the audience will be transported to New Zealand where Hamilton’s Elysian Field will be performed. It is a piece made up of four colorful, lively sections, each showcasing the orchestra at its most exuberant.

The MPO final destination for this voyage will be in Malaysia, where the audience will enjoy Hamilton’s Jalan Pekeliling, inspired by the road sign the composer saw during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, and Chua’s Mercu Kegemilangan, a work written for the MPO 20th Anniversary celebration.

The concert is suitable for adults and children aged 4 and above. Find more information here