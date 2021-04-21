China, Denmark, General news, Healthcare, International relations

Stay updated regarding Covid-19 in China through The Danish Embassy in Beijing

by  •  • 0 Comments

Photo curtesy: Embassy of Denmark in China

Did you know that The Danish embassy in Beijing has a page dedicated to information regarding COVID-19 in China?

On the embassy’s Coronavirus / COVID-19 page you can find the embassy’s advice for business travelers, the latest travel restrictions in China both locally and internationally, relevant quarantine rules and COVID-19 tests, news from Chinese authorities, and much more.

Visit the Danish Embassy’s website kina.um.dk under ‘Citizen Service’ to read more about COVID-19 in China. 

The embassy’s website is updated daily. Direct link can be found here 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *