Stay updated regarding Covid-19 in China through The Danish Embassy in Beijing

Did you know that The Danish embassy in Beijing has a page dedicated to information regarding COVID-19 in China?

On the embassy’s Coronavirus / COVID-19 page you can find the embassy’s advice for business travelers, the latest travel restrictions in China both locally and internationally, relevant quarantine rules and COVID-19 tests, news from Chinese authorities, and much more.

Visit the Danish Embassy’s website kina.um.dk under ‘Citizen Service’ to read more about COVID-19 in China.

The embassy’s website is updated daily. Direct link can be found here