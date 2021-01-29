Marsch Siamese was composed by a Danish Bandmaster

The embassy of Denmark in Bangkok regularly shares facts about Thai-Danish relations as part of the celebrations regarding the 400-year anniversary of relations between the two countries. On 27 January, the embassy shared this interesting note:

Did you know that there is a special song celebrating the unique relationship between Denmark and Thailand?

The song “Marsch Siamese” was composed in 1890 by Hans Niel Hass, the bandmaster of the Royal Danish Guard Band at the time.

The song was dedicated in the honor of Mom Rajawongse Satarn Snidvongs who came to Denmark for officers training in the Royal Guards and served in the Danish military during 1883-1892.

After returning to Thailand, he continued his military career, and later went on to become Minister of various Ministries.

Today, it is a tradition that the Royal Danish Guard Band play the “Marsch Siamese” every year in December in remembrance of the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the late King of Thailand.

As such, the “Marsch Siamese” is one of many symbols of the unique and deep friendship between Thailand and Denmark.