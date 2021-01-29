ASEF Funded Youth Leadership Programme open for applications

25 January 2021 – The Asia-Europe Foundation made the following announcement regarding the 4th ASEF Sustainable Young Leaders Development Summit Post Covid-19:

The Asia-Europe Foundation – ASEF is currently having an open call for students and young professionals who wants to connect with the Heads of States and Governments from 51 Asian & European countries and the political Leaders of the EU & the ASEAN Secretariat, as part of the 4th ASEF Young Leaders Summit. ASEFYLS4 is a fully-funded 10-month long youth leadership programme connected to the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) in June 2021.

Find more information and apply before the deadline on 3 February here