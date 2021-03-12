Meet Danish companies at Wind Energy Asia 2021

The Danish Wind Export Association and The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei 丹麥商務辦事處 have found this Wind Energy Asia a very important event to join.

The Wind Energy Asia conference is the place to be, to network, get know how, to find inspiration, they ssay in an invitation to visit the joint booth “Pavilion of Denmark – booth #A34”

This time the team representing 7 different Danish companies here, including

Comtec Int. Carl Backs – Workwear & Safety Equipment(Personal Protection Equipment provider),

HYTOR Tools Solutions A/S (providing tools, solutions and temporary power solutions),

LAUTEC Group (consulting and IT solution provider),

Martin Bencher Group (shipping and forwarding service),

N.C. Nielsen A/S (heavy lifting provider),

NIRAS (consulting company), and

Svendborg Brakes Altra Industrial Motion(providing turbine brake system). Among them, Comtec, LAUTEC, Martin Bencher, NIRAS Taiwan and Svendborg brakes have local people to be expected in the booth. They are here to share experiences and know-how and to build relationships with Taiwanese partners.

Danish exhibitors are looking forward to meet you at Booth #A34.

Each Danish exhibitor also provided a virtual set up and please feel free to click the below link to visit their virtual booths.Comtec Int:

HYTOR:

LAUTEC:

Martin Bencher:

N.C. Nielsen:

NIRAS:

Svendborg Brakes:

If you want to book a conference call with these Danish companies senior management sitting in Denmark, please make the most use of the above-mentioned links to get connected!