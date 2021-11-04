Novo Nordisk Taiwan received Golden Merchant Award

Novo Nordisk Taiwan was recently awarded the title “Outstanding Foreign Business” at the 75th Golden Marchant Award Ceremony in Taiwan, The Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei reports.

With 95 years of innovation and leadership in Diabetes care, extended to helping defeat obesity, hemophilia, growth disorders, and other serious chronic diseases, the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is a globally leading healthcare company, contributing to safe lives all over the world, including in Taiwan.

To encourage foreign investment in Taiwan, the “Outstanding Foreign Firms” award category was added in 1984. Since then, the selected foreign companies have all been internationally renowned and important multinational businesses that have greatly contributed to Taiwan’s industrial and commercial prosperity.