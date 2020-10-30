Mercer reveals result of its annual total remuneration survey 2020

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies is presenting the result of its Annual Total Remuneration Survey 2020 on November 12, 2020 from 14:00 – 15:00 at 6th Floor West Wing, The PARQ, 88 Ratchadapisek Road, Klongtoey Subdistrict, Klongtoey District, Bangkok, 10110, Thailand.

The Mercer Total Remuneration Surveys provide comprehensive market data on compensation and benefits around the globe. This allows for comparing compensation and benefits data consistently across geographies provides accurate, high-quality data covering the full rewards package.

During the briefing, Mercer’s executives will discuss in-depth market data on benefits and compensation across Thailand and Asia. There will also be insight-led directions for companies to develop strategic compensation plans, and a 2020 outlook from Thailand and Asia regarding hiring intentions and salary increases.

Some of the notable individuals that will be sharing their insights during the media briefing include:

Khun Juckchai Boonyawat, CEO

Khun Piratat Srisajalerdvaja, Career Products Business Leader

For more information, please visit:https://www.asean.mercer.com/what-we-do/workforce-and-careers/total-remuneration-survey.html