Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard presented to His Majesty King MahaVajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand

On Monday 26 October, the Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard presented to His Majesty King MahaVajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand the Letters of Credence officially accrediting him as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Denmark to Thailand.

The event was an exceptional and gracious ceremony, the Ambassador is looking forward to strengthening the strong ties between Denmark and Thailand. In 2021, Denmark will celebrate 400 years of Thai-Danish relations.