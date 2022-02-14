Myanmar citizens in Norway protest against Telenor’s sale of Myanmar business

A group of Myanmar citizens in Norway recently protested outside Telenor’s office over Telenor’s sale of its Myanmar business under the junta Military Council.

Mizzima writes that the protest was led by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) Support Group (Norway) and that more than 20 Myanmar citizens participated together with a professor and a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

One of the protesters said that discussions are underway with Telenor officials not to submit the customers’ information to the Military Council if it could be traded. The protestors are also trying to get the support of the Norwegian people and the parliament in this matter, the protestor added.

Telenor is partly owned by the Norwegian government and the telecommunication giant has been present in Myanmar since 2014. The sale of its Myanmar business will be completed on 15 February, according to a source with knowledge about the deal. Once completed, Telenor’s Myanmar business will be majority-owned by the military-linked gems and petrol conglomerate, Shwe Byain Phyu, the local source has said.