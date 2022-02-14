Learn more about EV Infrastructure – Challenges and opportunities in ASEAN

The European Chamber of Commerce Malaysia and partners invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘EV Infrastructure – Challenges and opportunities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam’ on 15 February.

More about the event EuroCham Malaysia writes:

The electric vehicle market in ASEAN remains in its infancy, but there are plenty of opportunities as we are likely to see a paradigm shift from gasoline to electric-powered vehicles. With a rising population and an expanding middle class, consumers are increasingly aware of the environment, fuel efficiency, and increasing pollution levels in cities.

One in three in Southeast Asia are open to purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) as their next car. They’re even ready to pay up to 50 percent more than the price of a conventional car to own an EV, according to a Frost & Sullivan survey commissioned by Nissan last year. And yet, demand for EVs is taking off at an uneven pace, even as the region’s concerns around climate change, pollution, and congestion have continued to grow

With this webinar, we take the loop on Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, countries that usually keep up well with the latest developments and trends, and hence their citizens have a good understanding of the need for the shift to EVs. Thus, the biggest challenge for the 5 countries is not the mindset change but rather the need for suitable infrastructure. In this webinar, we feature distinguished industry experts who understand and study EV adoption trends and are willing to share solutions for governments and investors to develop the infrastructure successfully.

The webinar will overall encompass the opportunities EVs can provide while taking into account the various challenges that will first need to be crossed.

