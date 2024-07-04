New direct air cargo link Oslo – Nanchang

An air cargo route directly linking the Norwegian capital Oslo with Nanchang, the capital city of east China’s Jiangxi Province, was opened on Tuesday 2 July 2024.

A fully loaded A330 cargo plane took off from the Nanchang Changbei International Airport on Tuesday, and returned from Oslo on Wednesday, completing the maiden flight, the airport said.

Three round-trip flights per week, each with a 60-tonne capacity, will bring Chinese e-commerce goods to Norway and Norwegian salmon back, helping Nanchang to become another trading hub of fresh products.

The route will be a convenient and efficient air bridge connecting Nanchang with Northern European countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, the airport said.

