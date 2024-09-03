New Finnish Ambassador to Malaysia

Anne Vasara has officially taken up her role as the Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia, starting her four-year term on 1 September 2024. Ambassador Vasara brings with her extensive experience from a distinguished career in Finland’s Diplomatic Service, which she joined in 1989.

Before her current appointment, Mrs. Vasara served as the Ambassador for Circular Economy and Green Transition at the Foreign Ministry’s Team Finland Export Promotion Unit since 2022. Prior to that, she was a Senior Adviser at the Foreign Ministry’s Department for the Americas and Asia from 2019 to 2022. Her diplomatic career also includes postings at the Finnish Embassies in Morocco and Washington D.C.

Ambassador Vasara holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences, and her expertise in international relations and sustainability is expected to play a key role in strengthening the ties between Finland and Malaysia during her term.

Her arrival in Malaysia marks a new chapter in the Finland-Malaysia relationship, with both countries looking forward to continued cooperation and shared success.