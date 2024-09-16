Scandinavian embassies in Kuala Lumpur close for Malaysia Day

The Embassy of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in Kuala Lumpur will be closed on September 16, 2024, in observance of Malaysia Day. The Royal Norwegian Embassy has extended warm wishes to Malaysians through its Facebook page.

The Embassy of Finland will be closed for two days, September 16 and 17, in honor of Malaysia Day.

King Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah of Malaysia have conveyed Happy Malaysia Day greetings to all Malaysians via Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page. Their Majesties also prayed for Malaysia’s continued protection, blessings, and prosperity, emphasizing that unity in Malaysia’s multi-racial society is crucial.

Malaysia Day, celebrated annually on September 16, commemorates the formation of the Malaysian Federation in 1963, when Sarawak and Sabah joined the Federation. Malaysia Day marks this significant achievement, reflecting on the country’s unity and progress.

While Malaysia Day on September 16 celebrates the formation of Malaysia, Hari Merdeka on August 31 commemorates the Federation of Malaya’s independence in 1957. Both holidays are crucial in recognizing Malaysia’s journey to nationhood and unity.