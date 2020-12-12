International relations, Norway, Vietnam

Norway attended the Vietnam International Conference on 7-9 Dec

In the evening of 8 December 2020 three speakers from Norway including H.E. Marte Ziolkowski, State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E Marita Sørheim-Rensvik, Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security; and Major General Kristin Lund, first-ever female Force Commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping, virtually attended and had a presentation at this international forum.

The International Conference was organized by the Government of Vietnam and the United Nations, and took place from 7 to 9 December 2020. The event gathered over 300 participants both online and physically to discuss how to enhance joint efforts to promote women’s meaningful participation in building and sustaining peace. Norway is among the Member States that provide financial support to this International Conference.

The speakers shared Norway’s stories of how to develop and implement National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security; how to strengthen women’s representation and participation in peace processes and post-conflict peacebuilding; and what Norway did to increase women’s participation in UN peacekeeping.

About the event

H.E Marita Sørheim-Rensvik, Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security attended a break-out session. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

H.E. Marita Sørheim-Rensvik, Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

H.E. Marte Ziolkowski, State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

H.E. Marte Ziolkowski shared Norway’s experiences in developing and implementing NAP on WPS. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

Major General Kristin Lund, first-ever female Force Commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping.Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

Norwegian Charge d’Affaires Mr Jan Wilhelm Grythe. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Hanoi

