Norway gives $5 million to mine clearing in Cambodia

The Norwegian government has confirmed its dedication and involvement in supporting the Cambodian mine clearance efforts. The Norwegian support will come through Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and will provide $5 million over the next four years.

The announcement was made by Zlatko Vezillic, the Program Manager for NPA’s division for Mine Action and Disarmament in Cambodia, reported Khmer Times.

The Cambodian Senior Minister and First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), Ly Thuch, expressed his gratitude towards the Norwegian effort and contribution to the clearance of mines in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Norway’s assistance has greatly helped Cambodia of reaching the status as ‘mine-free’ by 2025, reported Khmer Times.

Source: Khmer Times