Denmark participating in sustainable urban planning in Yangon

The Royal Danish Embassy in Yangon has announced a green initiative plan in Myanmar.

The statement said:

“Earlier in May, Denmark signed an agreement for support to @DohEainYGN, a social enterprise working to protect and develop Yangon’s architectural and cultural heritage. The new project will focus on developing the historic Bank Street in down town Yangon using Danish green solutions and sustainable urban planning.”

“The project will also engage city planners and decision makers in Yangon to increase the knowledge and awareness about sustainable and people-centred urban planning through targeted high-level lectures and dialogues.”