Norway shares experience with Vietnam to unlock wind power potential

On December 1st – 2nd, the “Vietnam Wind Energy Conference 2022” (VWP22) was held in Hanoi. VWP is an annual conference organized by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) in collaboration with the Vietnam Electricity Construction Consulting Joint Stock Company (PECC4) from 2018. This is an important forum for the Vietnamese government, agencies, and businesses in the wind power industry to discuss pressing issues surrounding the development of wind energy in Vietnam.

This is the second year the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi and the Trade Office of the Embassy (Innovation Norway) have participated in this event. Attending VWP22 on the Norwegian side were Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken, Director of Innovation Norway in Asia Ole Henæs and Director of Innovation Norway in Hanoi, Commercial Counselor of the Norwegian Embassy Arne-Kjetil Lian, along with leading Norwegian companies in the wind power sector including Equinor, Mainstream Renewable Power and Scatec.

Vietnam now has strong commitments and political will to tackle the challenge of climate change, including its commitment to achieving a net-zero emissions target by 2050, this has been reaffirmed in Vietnam’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Update at COP27 in Egypt last November. To achieve the above goal, Vietnam needs a fundamental transformation in all sectors of the economy, including the transition to the use of clean and renewable energy, including wind power.

In her welcome message, Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken emphasized that like Vietnam, Norway is currently developing an offshore wind power industry and the two countries “can learn from each other by sharing experiences in the development of domestic policies to facilitate knowledge promotion, technical progress and investment attraction in wind power, especially offshore wind. By mobilizing all economic sectors and geographies in this process, we can find the best direction for the future,” said Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken.

Norwegian Embassy Commercial Counselor Arne-Kjetil Lian said: “We are delighted that leading Norwegian wind companies are present and actively participating in today’s VWP22 event. These companies have all established commercial presence in Vietnam and have a lot of experience to share in the development, management and operation of wind power projects.

When it comes to offshore wind, Norway can share a lot of lessons, according to Arne-Kjetil Lian. Norway has been and continues to innovate in offshore wind, building a scalable, cost-competitive and nature-friendly industry. The country currently operates the world’s largest offshore floating wind farm, Hywind Tampen. This is an important milestone in the evolution of the industry and is the natural result of Norway’s decades of experience operating offshore in extreme weather conditions and with an excellent supply chain.

“At VWP22, our companies will participate in many discussion sessions to share experiences on issues such as policy making, operation, management of wind power projects, offshore supply chain development and port infrastructure, and how we can support the Government and businesses of Vietnam in achieving the offshore wind power target by 2030”, affirmed the Norwegian Embassy Commercial Counselor.

Innovation Norway’s Asia director Ole Henæs commented that Vietnam has the best wind resources in Southeast Asia with a long coastline, shallow water levels and high stable wind speeds. Mr. Ole Henæs pointed out that to realize this great potential, Vietnam needs a strong local supply chain, good technology and expertise, along with a stable and favorable regulatory framework. These are strengths that the Norwegian business community in Vietnam and in the region is willing to share.

“With very impressive GDP growth in the past two years, Vietnam has an extremely promising future for the wind power industry and has many opportunities for business cooperation. Innovation Norway in the region will try to do its best. do our best to facilitate this cooperation,” said Ole Henæs.

Source: The World and Vietnam Report.

https://baoquocte.vn/na-uy-chia-se-kinh-nghiem-cung-viet-nam-khai-mo-tiem-nang-dien-gio-208291.html