Vietnam Prime Minister leaves for ASEAN-EU summit

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi early December 9 on a trip to attend a summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN – EU relations and pay official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium from December 9 to 16.

The tour will be made at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, PM of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and PM of Belgium Alexander De Croo.

The PM’s trip bears important significance as it is a move to implement the foreign policy of continuing to promote external relations, international integration and economic diplomacy.

It also demonstrates Vietnam’s proactivity in making responsible contributions to ASEAN and the international community in the context of the region and the world facing complicated developments and unforeseeable challenges.

The Government leader’s visit will help strengthen the relations between Vietnam and Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium as Vietnam will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the countries in 2023./.

Sources: VNA, VGP News.

