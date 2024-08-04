Norway to help setup forensic institute in Philippines

Norway has committed itself to help the Marcos administration to establish a forensic institute to pave the way for a science-based investigation in criminal prosecution.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Raul Vasquez disclosed this during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, August 3, writes Manila Bulletin.

At least three foreign ambassadors had committed to help the Philippine government to achieve the plan, which was announced during the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in December 2023, Vasquez said.

Apart from Norway, the other two countries are UK and Australia, he said.

“When Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin attended the 75th Anniversary ng Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he had three pledges. We have done almost all of that in December of last year,” Vasquez added.

He said the Forensic Institute was the government’s third pledge as announced by the Executive Secretary.

“This Forensic Institute is to have a science-based investigation and criminal prosecution. And more importantly, it will also help in maritime disaster and natural calamities etcetera,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said the two other pledges announced during the Geneva event were the issuance of the Administrative Order creating a Special Committee for Human Rights Coordination under the Office of the President.

“[That] is to ensure that the government, all agencies of government would perform their duties and responsibilities, under the prism of human rights, that’s number one. That’s already done. There will be a launching this August 9,” the DOJ official said.

The other pledge is the creation of the Philippine Human Rights Plan, which is also underway.

