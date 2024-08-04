Norway co-organized energy meeting in Laos

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Hilde Solbakken, Ambassador Norway to Vietnam and Laos, and Kjell Tormod Pettersen, Ambassador Norway to ASEAN, all participated in a high level meeting in the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project Phase II (ACCEPT II) followed by a Regional Workshop in Vientiane Capital, Laos on 25 to 26 July 2024.

The meeting on “Leveraging the ASEAN Power Grid to Decarbonize the ASEAN Power Sector,” was co-organized with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs (NUPI).

The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) is one of the program areas under the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC). In his keynote address, Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, stated:

“Norway is committed to supporting ASEAN’s energy transition. The ASEAN Power Grid offers significant potential for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security through regional cooperation and the integration of hydropower and other renewable sources. ACCEPT II plays a vital role in driving these initiatives forward.“

