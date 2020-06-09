Norway to help Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines tackle waste and pollution

The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced on 8 June 2020 that the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) would fund two environment-projects. The projects will tackle waste and plastic pollution – both at land and sea.

“Plastic is destroying marine life and polluting our earth. Tackling plastic pollution will take a joint response across nations with innovations that engage governments, citizens and businesses at local, national, regional and global levels,” said Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam.

The intention of the first project dubbed ‘Scaling Up a Socialized Model of Domestic Waste and Plastic Management in Five Cities’ (DWP5C), is to develop models that will help five cities in their local management of waste and plastic.

Because the project is locally based, the project will collaborate with local organizations such as the Farmer’s Union and Women’s Union to increase the segregation of waste, recycling and composting, reports the Vietnamese daily Nhan Dan. Project DWP5C will also collaborate with local businesses to promote a circular economy business-approach and investment in green technology.

The second project, ‘Ending Plastic Pollution Innovation Challenge’ (EPPIC) aims to tackle plastic pollution problems in coastal areas of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, reports Nhan Dan. The project is carried by applicants who propose innovative solutions to clean up coastal areas. The first “challenge” will take place at the popular tourist destinations of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and Koh Samui in Thailand.

“As coastal nations, Norway and Vietnam understand better than anyone else the importance of oceans to our economy. Marine litter is one of the world’s fast-growing environmental concerns. Norway is actively raising this issue in many global and regional forums, including the UN and ASEAN,” said Grete Lochen, the Norwegian Ambassador in Vietnam.

“We are very eager to cooperate with Vietnam and UNDP to tackle the marine litter challenge through these two projects. We believe that global challenges require global solutions and a joint effort,” added the Norwegian Ambassador.

Source; Nhan Dan