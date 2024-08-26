DJ Alan Walker replaces stolen bike in Vietnam after ‘Rogue Walker’ incident

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has garnered attention in Vietnam after a surprise visit to replace a bike stolen by someone wearing his signature hoodie. The theft, which was widely shared on social media, prompted Walker to act.

In a series of TikTok videos, Walker documented his trip to Hanoi, where he gifted a new bike and a lock to the man whose original bike was stolen. He expressed regret over the misuse of his merchandise and emphasized the importance of bike security.

The original theft, posted on TikTok on July 2, quickly went viral. Walker’s visit, showcased in his ‘Alan Biker’ video series, has been well-received, with fans appreciating his gesture. He also gave hoodies to the bike owner and the neighbor who highlighted the theft.

Walker, known for hits like ‘Faded,’ previously filmed his music video ‘Alone Pt. II’ in Vietnam in 2019.

Source: toui tre news