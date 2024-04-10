Chinese companies interested in Kirkenes

At least six big Chinese companies has expressed interest in the small northern city of Kirkenes in Norway. However there is different opinions on whether or not to accept.

The six Chinese companies that have expressed interest in a presence in Kirkenes is companies in textile fabricator, auto fabricator, a technology company, a big investments business, a construction business and a large shipping company.

Especially the shipping company has raised eyebrows in Kirkenes. Kirkenes has a very conveniently location for China, as it is placed central in the northern sea route. Kirkenes would function as a shortcut in comparison to the route through the Indian Ocean and Suez canal.

The Norwegian Intelligence Services (PST) however alert to the fact that China pose an increasing security threat, as the country wish to have more control on the Arctic trade and the positioning in the area.

According to the Harbor Master Tejre Jørgensen there is several reasons why Kirkenes would consider doing business with China. Firstly the troubles in the Suez canal and the sanctions towards Russia, this will increase the activity on the northern route.

He continues to explain that the people of Kirkenes are in need of work, and more business in the harbor would create new jobs. If people move away, then Norway will loose this area.

According to a local politician and spokesperson, Magnus Mæland, it is important to note that this is not the first time the Chinese have been interested in the area. He have been spokesperson for five years and during that time, there has been three Chinese delegations.

He acknowledge the need for work in the area and he also recognize the opportunities that Kirkenes can offer the Chinese.

When asked about the danger and the problems with China investing in Kirkenes, referencing to the objections made by the Norwegian Intelligence Service, he answers the following:

“On that subject I would actually point to the Norwegian Government. It was clear when Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was here in February that we need connections to China. I can as a local politician do a great deal, but to create safety and security in Norway is a job for the Government”.

Source: NRK