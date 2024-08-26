Dennis Knudsen faces backlash over elephant interaction in Thailand

Danish celebrity Dennis Knudsen is in the spotlight after posting a video on Instagram showing himself, his partner Jeppe, and his three children interacting closely with elephants during their vacation in Thailand. The video, which includes scenes of the family washing and bathing the elephants, has attracted significant criticism from animal welfare groups.

World Animal Protection Denmark criticized the post, alleging that such interactions often indicate behind-the-scenes mistreatment of the animals. The organization argues that if tourists can touch, ride, or bathe wild animals, it usually reflects a broader issue of exploitation and cruelty, despite claims of being animal-friendly sanctuaries.

In response to the criticism, Knudsen defended his actions by stating that he had thoroughly researched and confirmed the ethical standards of the location with the hotel before visiting. He emphasized that he chose a place that assured him the elephants were well cared for and that no harmful practices were involved. Despite not recalling the exact name of the location, Knudsen affirmed that the visit was intended to be a positive experience for his family.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate about ethical wildlife tourism and the difficulty tourists face in identifying truly humane animal experiences. World Animal Protection Denmark advises that tourists should avoid attractions where close physical contact with wild animals is allowed to ensure they are not inadvertently supporting abusive practices.