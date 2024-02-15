Norwegian intelligence sees China as a thread

According to the Norwegian national security and intelligence agencies, the threats against Norway are at their highest and have not been this serious in decades. China and Russia are the biggest threats, but there is also a moderate threat of terrorist attacks. Chief and vice admiral of the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS), Nils Andreas Stensønes says the situation is more dangerous now than in the beginning of 2023.

The Domestic Police Intelligence agency (PST) warns that China can use vessel ships to spy in Norwegian waters just like Russia. The agency also raises concerns on Chinese researchers or business consultants, could be working as undercover spies with intent to infiltrate Norwegian companies and the energy sector.

Furthermore China, Belarus, Iran and North Korea are sending material to support to Russia, which boosts the threat towards Norway. According to Norwegian intelligence China wants more control over production and trade of exports. The relation between China and western nations are in general tense and China wants more influence in the Arctic.

In conclusion, Nils Andreas Stensønes tells the Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK), “the security and political situation is more dangerous, with negative development regarding threats to Norway and Europe”. But he also underlines the positive impact of the Nordic countries joining NATO ,

Finland joined NATO in April 2023 and Sweden expects to be a member state soon, if Hungary approves the application.

The information was brought to the published in the yearly “Assessment of Current Security Challenges” report on 12 February 2024. It was produced by the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS), Norway’s Domestic Police Intelligence Agency (PST) and the National Security Agency (NSM) along with the Norwegian ministers of justice and defense.

Source: newsinenglish.no