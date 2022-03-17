Online event: Finnish Business Confidence Survey Release

The Finnish Business Council Beijing invites you to their online event of the Finnish Business Confidence Survey Release on 23 March.

More about the event, FBCB writes:

Two years have passed under the pandemic, which has shaken the world economy. The business landscape has stabilized to a kind of “new normal” at least here in China. The government’s zero tolerance for Covid -cases have helped China’s economy to recover from the initial shock at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak faster than in other countries. But is it turning against itself now when the other world is opening to normal business and China still stays closed?

This year’s Finnish Business Confidence Survey with a record number of 145 companies across China was participating and providing insights on the market conditions and expectations for 2022. The record number of participants in the survey makes it the most comprehensive Finnish Business Confidence Survey in China to date, highlighting the importance of peer review and challenges companies face while operating in this uncertain economic situation.

The 2022 Finnish Business Confidence Survey was carried out simultaneously by Finnish Business Councils in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and FinnCham in Hong Kong, and to better understand the business environment for Finnish and Finland-related companies in Greater China. This year also the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland participated in the questionnaire formulating by adding a few questions.

TIME: March 23 at 3-4:45 pm China Standard Time, 9-10:45 am Finland Time. The online link will be sent together with the registration confirmation.

The launch event will be opened by Ambassador Leena-Kaisa Mikkola. The event will be hosted in cooperation with Finnish Business Council Shanghai, and Nordic Match, which has analyzed the results. The analysis will be presented by Nordic Match Partner Tony Wang. After the result analysis we have organized a panel discussion to reflect on the results.

The panel will be moderated by Satu Kalliokulju, Senior Adviser, Foresight Asia at Business Finland, and the panelists include Susanna Patja, Executive Vice President at Nokia, Olli Osara, CEO at Valio China, and Daniel Chen, Senior Vice President at Huhtamaki.

