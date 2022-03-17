Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen discuss green energy cooperation on Bintan and Batam islands

Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen recently visited the two Indonesian islands of Bintan and Batam.

The Embassy informs that the visit aimed at discussing cooperation within renewable energy, waste management, and maritime affairs as part of the Sustainable Island Initiative.

Moreover, the Embassy states that with a strategic location, strong RE potential, and an attractive business environment, the Riau Islands provide a good opportunity to showcase sustainable solutions at the regional level.

As part of the trip, the Ambassador also got the chance to learn more about mangrove rehabilitation and try the local delicacy Gong Gong.