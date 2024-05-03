Phuket selected to host GSTC

Phuket in Thailand has been selected to host the Global Sustainability Tourism Conference (GSTC) in 2026. The various tourism and sustainability organizations in Thailand feel honored to be a part of the efforts.

It is expected that the conference will have more than 700 participants from approximately 60 countries. The theme of the 2026 GSTC is “Regenerative Tourism”. This fits very well with the tree main areas Phuket works with: carbon offsetting, reducing food waste, and becoming a low carbon destination.

The tourism organizations in Thailand are very excited. Both when it comes to the event itself, but also for the future afterward:

“This hosting of GSTC 2026 could count as the beginning of a journey to sustainable tourism of Phuket, Andaman and Thailand and also being a first practical step to enhance Phuket to be the global sustainable tourism destination,” says Mr. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation (STDF).

Source: Amazing Thailand