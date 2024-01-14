General news / Sweden / Thailand

Patong Hotel maid arrested for theft: Swedish tourist among victims

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

A hotel maid at Patong Hotel in Phuket, Thailand, identified as 27-year-old Hla Hla Win from Myanmar, has been apprehended by the local police. The hotel employee has allegedly been stealing a total of 140,000 baht in cash from three foreign guests – including a Swedish man.

The theft first occurred on December 27, 2023, where Ahmad Alasadi, a Swedish national, reported $700 missing from his room. Subsequently, on January 6, 2024, two siblings from Cyprus reported 55,000 baht stolen from their accommodations at the same hotel.

Upon investigating, the police observed Hla Hla Win acting suspiciously and attempting to flee the hotel on January 11. Following a pursuit, the authorities successfully apprehended her. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the cash from the three tourists. She revealed that she had already spent the stolen amount, totaling 140,000 baht, on purchasing gold jewelry.

Mrs. Hla Hla Win has been charged with theft. The case has been forwarded to the Patong Police Station for further prosecution.

Source: thephuketnews.com

