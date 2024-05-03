Business in Asia / Denmark / Thailand

Thai company signs MoU with Danish Seaborg

by Lærke Kobberup

The Thai power company named Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Danish company Seaborg Technologies.

The agreement is about Thailand potentially deploying Seaborg’s compact molten salt reactor (CMSR) floating “power barge”. Under the MoU it is the plan that Seaborg and GPSC long term can use the CMSR power barge as a means to make a transition to net-zero.

At the moment Thailand has no commercial nuclear plants, however the US stated in 2022 that it was planning to help the Thai government build facilities for advanced nuclear reactor technologies.

One of the purposes of the floating nuclear plants is to create opportunities to provide power for isolated regions. Power can be crucial when it comes to foe instance the mining industry, armed forces or disaster relief operations.

Source: Nucnet

 

 

