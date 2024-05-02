Finnair increases flights to Phuket

Finnair has plans to add extra flights to Phuket in Thailand this winter. The flights will fly from Helsinki to Phuket six times a week from December 2024. This winter, the Finnish airline had four weekly routes.

The flights have also been times to make connecting flights available from other European airports, including London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Finnair is strengthening its presence in Thailand, with the airline already having two daily routes from Helsinki to Bangkok.

The planes will fly to Thailand between Monday and Wednesday and again from Friday to Sunday. The flights to Helsinki will fly from Monday to Thursday and on the weekends.

Source: Business Traveller